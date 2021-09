WICHITA, Kan. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have won the AA Central Championship Series 6-2 over the Witchita Wind Surge.

The win came after Brewer Hicklen hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning giving the Naturals a 5-1 lead over the Wind Surge.

This is the Naturals’ second league championship having also won in 2010.