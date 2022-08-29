SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ right-hander Jonathan Bowlan was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his performance during the week of August 22 through August 28.

According to a press release from the team, Bowlan’s recognition marks the league-best eighth weekly award for a Naturals player in 2022, and the fifth Pitcher of the Week award, after left-hander Dante Biasi was honored for the week of July 25 to July 31. Bowlan delivered his best start with the Naturals this season in Sunday’s series finale against Springfield, pitching five scoreless innings while surrendering just two hits and two walks to earn his first win of the year.

His outing was the first start for a Naturals pitcher without allowing a run since Biasi’s award-winning performance at the end of July. Bowlan struck out two hitters as well, and was one of six Texas League pitchers with a scoreless start this week of 5+ innings. His two hits allowed were the fewest among that group.

Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 2nd Round of the 2019 Draft out of the University of Memphis, Bowlan has made six starts with the Naturals and 14 total, including rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League and with High-A Quad Cities this season. Across the three levels, he’s struck out 50 batters in 48.1 innings while working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2021.

This marks the 36th time in franchise history that a Naturals’ pitcher has won the Pitcher of the Week and the fourth time in franchise history that the Naturals have had at least eight weekly award winners in one season. Five Pitcher of the Week awards in the 2022 season ties a franchise record, which the Naturals last accomplished in 2010.

The Naturals begin a 12-game road trip in Tulsa against the Drillers on August 30. They will return to Arvest Stadium for the final home series of the season on September 13.