SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will continue their long homestand by welcoming the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, to Arvest Ballpark beginning on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the team, the six-game series against the Cardinals will feature daily food and beverage specials, a MJ Melendez Jersey T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday Night, a Fireworks Friday, the return of Faith & Family Night on Saturday, and will conclude with a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday with Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, August 23 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville at every Tuesday night home game. $5 Dugout Premium Tickets are available for Arvest Customers, who must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and there is a maximum of six tickets allowed per purchase.

Wednesday, August 24 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

The home game on Wednesday night is presented by Startup Junkie. Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group.

Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino (Limited number of winners). Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2022 season can be exchanged in person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Wednesday night’s game against the Cardinals.

Thursday, August 25 – Naturals vs Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

The first 500 fans in attendance on Thursday night will receive an MJ Melendez Naturals Jersey T-Shirt presented by Foghorn’s. Melendez, currently with the Kansas City Royals, was the Double-A Central MVP in 2021 for Northwest Arkansas and won the Minor League Home Run Title.

There will be $2 16 oz. drafts of Sam Adams Summer Ale courtesy of Premium Brands at specific concourse locations, $2 Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Local teachers can enjoy $5 Dugout Premium tickets (maximum of 6 tickets per purchase) with proof of employment at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office courtesy of Great Clips.

Friday, August 26 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:45 p.m.)

Celebrate the start of the weekend with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola. Join in at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Friday night and enjoy Happy Hour specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

Enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by Waste Management. Scout groups can purchase discounted group tickets for the game on Friday night and will have the opportunity to camp on the outfield grass at Arvest Ballpark following the fireworks.

Saturday, August 27 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

Faith & Family Night at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Sam’s Furniture. The return of the highly anticipated event features a Christian concert by Ryan Ellis, courtesy of media partner KLRC. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the Ryan Ellis concert is from 4:50 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

Sunday, August 28 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Kids 12 & under eat free on Sunday as kids will receive a voucher at the gates for a free hot dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., a 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc. Sunday’s home game is presented by Red Vines and Sour Punch.

Hot dogs are only $1 for all on Sunday, courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. Kids of all ages get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the series finale against Springfield. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

The Naturals finished last week with three straight wins over the San Antonio Missions as the club smacked three homers in the series finale.