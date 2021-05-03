Naturals discuss upcoming season after hiatus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Naturals to Host Free Kids Clinic_-4720634130833849177

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Opening Day is just around the corner for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and KNWA/FOX24 got an inside look at the upcoming season.

Players and team staff held a virtual conference to discuss the 2021 season and what’s to come following a two year hiatus.

Naturals Manager Scott Thurman says the players are ready now more than ever to get back on the field. “So there’s not a guy that’s gonna be on our lineup or on our roster that doesn’t appreciate the value of having fans and just being fortunate enough to play this game,” Thurman said. “We’re just excited to get our product on the field and let the players speak for themselves .”

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the Tulsa Drillers next Tuesday, May 11 for the home opener.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers