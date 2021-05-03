Naturals discuss upcoming season after hiatus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Opening Day is just around the corner for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and KNWA/FOX24 got an inside look at the upcoming season.

Players and team staff held a virtual conference to discuss the 2021 season and what’s to come following a two year hiatus.

Naturals Manager Scott Thurman says the players are ready now more than ever to get back on the field. “So there’s not a guy that’s gonna be on our lineup or on our roster that doesn’t appreciate the value of having fans and just being fortunate enough to play this game,” Thurman said. “We’re just excited to get our product on the field and let the players speak for themselves .”

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the Tulsa Drillers next Tuesday, May 11 for the home opener.