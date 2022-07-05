SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ outfielder Tyler Gentry was named the Texas League Player of the Week for his performance during the week of June 27 through July 3.

According to a press release from the team, Gentry’s recognition marks the league-best sixth weekly award for a Naturals player in 2022. The Arlington, Tennessee native produced one of the greatest single offensive weeks this season for a Naturals player, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with two doubles, four home runs and 11 runs batted in. His 24 total bases and 1.043 slugging percentage were second to teammate Robbie Glendinning, while his 11 RBI was tied for the most in the Texas League and his 1.543 OPS ranked second as well.

Gentry recorded hits in all six games of the team’s series in Amarillo, including a two-homer game on June 29 and a four-RBI night July 1, while also drawing five walks across the six games. Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 3rd Round of the 2020 Draft out of the University of Alabama, Gentry began the season with Quad Cities (A+) before earning a call-up to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in mid-June.

Since joining the Naturals, the outfielder has hit .311 (19-for-61) across 16 games, with seven home runs and 18 RBI, with a 1.110 OPS. Combined between two levels (A+ and AA), his .328 batting average, .582 slugging percentage and 1.002 OPS are all the highest among qualified full-season Royals minor league hitters.

This marks the 41st time in franchise history that a Naturals’ player has won the Player of the Week Award and the seventh time in franchise history the Naturals have had at least six weekly award winners in one season.