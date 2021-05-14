Naturals help out with Arvest’s Million Meals campaign

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are pitching in during Arvest’s Million Meals campaign.

This Sunday, 15 percent of all in-store purchases at the team shop will go toward feeding hungry families in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

General manager for the Naturals, Justin Cole, tells us a late start to the season wasn’t going make the team whiff on helping the community.

“We brainstormed a few different ideas and settled on donating some of the profits we make in the team store throughout the homestead,” Cole said. “So, small part but proud to help out and it’s such a great thing that they do for the community.”

For those who can’t make it out to Arvest Ballpark, they can still help make a difference.

Through May 29, people can donate via phone, mail, the Arvest app, or by visiting their local branch.

One dollar can provide five meals to the hungry in the community.