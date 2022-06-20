SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will continue a long stretch of home games by welcoming the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, for a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark, Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 26.

According to a press release from the team, the homestand includes daily food and drink specials and is highlighted by Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, June 25.

Tuesday, June 21 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville at every Tuesday night home game. There are also $5 dugout premium tickets available for Arvest Customers. The discount is for immediate family and a maximum of six tickets per purchase are allowed. Also, all tickets from Saturday, June 18 are eligible to be exchanged for a ticket of equal value to the game on Tuesday, June 21. All exchanges must be done in person at the Ticket Office.

Wednesday, June 22 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.) Take a long lunch or the afternoon off and enjoy matinee baseball at Arvest Ballpark. It is Summer Camp Day at Arvest Ballpark, where local campers and chaperones can receive discounted group tickets for the game against the Springfield Cardinals, if purchased in advance.

Thursday, June 23 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts of Keystone Light courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, June 23 is presented by Foghorn’s. Bring your dogs out for a night of fun and enjoy Bark in the Ballpark presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive free admission with a paid owner.

Friday, June 24 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:45 p.m.) Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show presented by Arkansas Children’s Northwest. At the conclusion of the second inning, the Naturals organization, team mascots, and J.B. Hunt employees will lead the crowd at Arvest Ballpark in a friendly wave toward the hospital. Fans will be instructed to turn on their cell phone flashlights and then ‘wave’ to the patients and families at ACNW.

The event will bring together the Naturals with patients at ACNW and their families. The ACNW Fan Wave is presented by J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. And get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola. Join in at Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy Happy Hour specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

Saturday, June 25 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.) Join in for Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night at Arvest Ballpark as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be wearing jerseys inspired by The Incredible Hulk.

Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys online. The online auction will close at 8 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 25 and all of the proceeds from the auction will benefit area schools thanks to Grand Lake Casino. Fans will also enjoy music from their favorite MARVEL movies throughout the night.

Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

Sunday, June 26 – Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.) Kids 12 & under eat free on Sunday as kids will receive a voucher as they enter the gates for a free hot dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., a 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc. Sunday’s home game is presented by Smoothie King.

Hot dogs are only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. Finally, kids of all ages get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the 2:05 p.m. game against Springfield. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

The Naturals wrapped up their six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers last week with a pair of shutouts over the weekend, winning 9-0 on Saturday and 4-0 on Sunday.