Naturals host annual Arvest Ballpark open house

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals hosted their annual Open House event Saturday morning as single-game tickets just went on sale at Arvest Ballpark.

The Open House was free to the public and featured a large variety of activities including batting practice on the field, VIP tours of Arvest Ballpark, and special access to the Naturals dugout for fan photos.

The event also marked the first time that Naturals’ single-game tickets are available for purchase at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office.

Single-game ticket prices are as follows:

Home Plate Super Premium – $13.75 ($14.75 on day of game)

Dugout Super Premium – $12.75 ($13.75 on day of game)

Dugout Premium – $10.75 ($11.75 on day of game)

1B/3B Reserved – $8.75 ($9.75 on day of game)

Werther’s Original Grass Berm/General Admission – $7.75 ($8.75 on day of game)

The Naturals kick off their season Thursday, April 16th at 6:35 p.m. when they host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros) on Opening Night.