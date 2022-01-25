Naturals hosting Job Fair at Arvest Ballpark on February 10

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group will be hosting a Job Fair at Arvest Ballpark in the Northwest Health Community Room on Thursday, February 10th beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of Arvest Ballpark, will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, Gameday associates for the upcoming 2022 season. Details of available positions are listed below and additional information regarding can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900.

People that are unable to make the job fair can stop at the Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to fill out an application. All applicants are encouraged to interview with both organizations to increase their potential for hire.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS POSITIONS:

Kids Zone Attendant

Kids Zone Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely while having fun. This area includes four inflatables, kid’s train, a mini-golf course, speed pitch, and our wiffle ball field.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front-line employees of our Gameday Associate Customer Service Team. Parking attendants are asked to process cash transactions and make change as needed.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots “Strike” and “Sinker.” Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Must be able to be active for up to 2 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots into position.

Usher

Ushers must be willing to interact with fans and check for correct seat locations on tickets.

Ticket Seller

Responsible for selling tickets and assisting fans at the window. Money handling and customer service experience is a plus, but not required. Does require basic familiarity with computers and ability to use our ticket system, ProVenue. This position is normally finished by the second inning of the game.

Ticket Scanner

Ticket Scanners should welcome the fans with enthusiasm. All scanners will be trained in the use of the hand-held scanner and Naturals Policies. Applicants must be able to stand for long periods of time.

Bag Checker

Bag Checkers are essential to Arvest Ballpark security. Associates will search and identify objects, food, and/or drink that are not allowed. Working hand-in-hand with the ticket scanners, bag checkers will help organize the entry lines and answer any fan questions. Checkers will also manage in-game re-entry by checking fans in and out of the ballpark. Applicants must be able to stand for long periods of time.

Retail Associate

Requires organizational skills, ability to complete sales, and maintain inventory accurately. The ability to multi-task is also important as the retail store may be very busy at times throughout each game. Money handling and customer service experience is a plus, but not required.

Camera Operator

Camera operators are responsible for setting up, operating, and breaking down game day cameras. The cameras used are JVC GY HM-800s. Training will be provided for setup, breakdown, and operation.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP POSITIONS:

Concession Cashiers, Runners and Servers

Serve our fans in a fast and professional manner. Must be friendly, personable, and well groomed.

Cooks

Preparing all food to proper temperature and ensuring consistency of product. Capable of working fast.

Suite Attendants

Provide guests with reliable, professional, and courteous food and beverage service. Experience in a la carte waiter service is preferred but not required.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball returns to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) on Opening Night.