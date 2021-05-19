Naturals hosting job fair at Arvest Ballpark

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville voters turned out in high numbers Tuesday, and they posted a record number of votes for a contested school board election. The city had two such elections along with a millage school tax approval, which passed overwhelmingly.

In the at-large position for District #1, Megan Hurley beat challenger Elisabeth Beasley with more than 70% of the vote. The race set the record with 5,568 total votes.