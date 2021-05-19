Naturals hosting job fair at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are hosting a job fair at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, May 21.

Several part-time positions are available.

Including parking attendants, ticket scanners and mascot.

On-site interviews will take place between 4-6 p.m.

For more information on the positions, call (479) 927-4900.

People that are unable to make the job fair, can stop by the administrative offices at Arvest Ballpark between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to fill out an application.

