Naturals manager talks upcoming season at Hot Stove Luncheon

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals hosted its Hot Stove Luncheon on January 17 in downtown Springdale.

Vice President and General Manager Justin Cole answered questions, recapped the 2021 season, and previewed what fans can expect this season.

“We have 15 firework shows. Opening Day is April 12. We’re home on July 4. We’ll have five bobblehead nights,” Cole said. “If you’re a pretty big fan of the Naturals, you’ll probably be able to guess who it will be. They were important players last year on our team. You’ll get to see some of them in bobblehead form, and a couple different theme nights.”

The Naturals’ first home game is scheduled for April 12.