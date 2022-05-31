SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ second baseman Michael Massey was named the Texas League Player of the Week for his performance during the week of May 23 through May 29.

This is Massey’s second time being named the league’s Player of the Week this season, after taking home the honor for the week of April 25 to May 1. It marks the fourth time a Natural has been recognized with a weekly award as well, as left-handed Pitcher Drew Parrish has twice been the league’s Pitcher of the Week this year.

Massey, a native of Palos, Illinois, hit a league-best .481 (13-for-27) across six games in Midland against the RockHounds during his award-winning week, while tying for the league lead with 19 total bases. He drove in nine runs, doubled three times and hit one home run, a go-ahead grand slam on May 24.

He collected multiple hits in each of the first five games of the series, producing a season-best seven-game hitting streak dating back to the previous week. Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 4th Round of the 2019 Draft out of the University of Illinois, Massey is slashing .328/.376/.546 (57-for-174) through 42 games for the Naturals.

The second baseman currently leads the team with eight home runs and ranks first among all Double-A hitters with 44 RBI. He leads the Naturals with 22 extra-base hits, 95 total bases and 30 runs scored, all of which rank among the Texas League leaders. His .328 average ranks fifth in the league, while his 57 hits rank second.

It is the 41st time in franchise history that a Naturals’ player has won the Player of the Week award, with the last being when Massey was recognized at the start of this month. He is the sixth Naturals hitter in club history to win a weekly award twice in one season, with the most recent being MJ Melendez, who was recognized three times in 2021 as the Double-A Central Player of the Week.