SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, August 16 to begin a stretch of 12 home games in 13 days.

According to a press release from the team, the first six-game homestand will be against the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The series against the Missions will feature daily food and beverage deals, a Fireworks Friday, a Nick Pratto Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, and the last “Bark in the Ballpark” of the season on a “Kids Eat Free” Family Sunday.

Tuesday, August 16 – Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville at every Tuesday night home game. $5 Dugout Premium Tickets are available for Arvest Customers, who must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family and a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

Wednesday, August 17 – Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand at Wednesday night home games courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group. Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, August 18 – Naturals vs San Antonio Missions, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Enjoy $2 16 oz. Drafts of Sam Adams Summer Ale courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark on August 18 is presented by Plaza Tire Service.

Friday, August 19 – Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:45 p.m.)

At the conclusion of the fourth inning, the Naturals organization, team mascots, and J.B. Hunt employees will lead the crowd at Arvest Ballpark in a friendly wave toward the hospital. Fans will be instructed to turn on their cell phone flashlights and then “wave” to the patients and families at ACNW. The ACNW Fan Wave on Friday, August 19 will be the final ACNW Fan Wave of the 2022 season at Arvest Ballpark.

Celebrate the start of the weekend with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola. Join in at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Friday night and enjoy Happy Hour specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party. Enjoy a postgame fireworks show presented by Ozarks Electric Cooperative.

Saturday, August 20 – Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Nick Pratto Bobblehead courtesy of Unify Financial Credit Union. The current Royal and former 2021 Natural was a Double-A Central All-Star at first base in addition to winning a 2021 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence. In doing so, he became the first Naturals player to ever claim the honor. The policy is one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

Sunday, August 21 – Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Bring your dog out for Bark in the Ballpark presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive free admission to Sunday’s game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner. This will be the last Bark in the Ballpark event at Arvest Ballpark during the 2022 season.

Kids 12 & under eat free at Arvest Ballpark during every Sunday afternoon home game. Kids will receive a voucher as they enter the gates for a free Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., a 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc. Everyone can enjoy Hot Dogs for only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

Kids of all ages get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the 2:05 p.m. series finale. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.