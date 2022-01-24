Naturals offering customizable Valentine’s Day packs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that their Team Store will be offering fans customizable Valentine’s Day Packs for men, women, and kids for only $25.00.

Each of these Valentine’s Day Packs, valued at over $60.00, includes a $15 Arvest Ballpark Gift Card, two tickets to the Naturals home opener against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) on Tuesday, April 12th, and a choice of one of the following items: Red Championship Hat; Grey Championship Hat; Women’s Tarpoon Hat; Strike Mascot Doll; Sinker Mascot Doll.

The Valentine’s Day Packs will only be available online, and quantities are limited. Fans interested in purchasing a pack can visit the Naturals online Team Store. The offer ends on Monday, February 14th.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball returns to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) on Opening Night. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com.

