SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced a special opportunity for fan batting practice under the lights at Arvest Ballpark, presented by D-BAT NW Arkansas, on Thursday, March 3.

The first fan event will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m, and is available to up to 75 participants. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Admission is $10 for each participant and includes access to the field to hit for 90 seconds, the opportunity to shag fly balls before or after your turn at the plate, and a voucher for two free tickets to the Naturals home opener against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m.

The Naturals ask that fans bring their own helmet, bats, and gloves. The team will have a limited number of helmets and wood bats available, and they will be sanitized between uses. Not all fans in attendance will be required to have a ticket for the event; however, only those that have purchased a ticket will be allowed to hit. The Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark will also be open throughout the event.

To purchase tickets, fans can go to www.nwanaturals.com.

Attendees will enter through the main gates, check in, and those hitting will be required to sign a safety waiver before being allowed on the field. Tickets for this event are sold exclusively online and will not be available to purchase at the Ticket Office on March 3.

The Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) for the 2022 home opener.