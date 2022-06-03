SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ left-hander Drew Parrish was named the May Texas League Pitcher of the Month for his outstanding performance in the season’s second month.

According to a press release from the team, Parrish is the first Naturals player to claim a monthly award in 2022, but he was previously recognized as the league’s Pitcher of the Week back-to-back times on May 8 and May 15. During his award-winning month, Parrish started five games and went 3-1 with a 0.59 ERA, allowing just two earned runs in 30.2 IP.

Parrish surrendered just 15 hits and four walks while striking out 29 hitters. Among qualified Texas League pitchers in May, Parrish threw the most innings and had the lowest ERA and WHIP (0.62), while holding opponents to a .144 average. The Rockledge, Florida native pitched at least five innings in all five outings, including three quality starts.

In back-to-back starts on May 7 at Springfield and May 13 vs. Wichita, he threw seven scoreless innings each time, racking up a season-high nine strikeouts against the Wind Surge. The Royals’ eighth-round selection (229th overall) in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University, Parrish has made a league-best 10 starts this season, with a 4-3 record and 2.13 ERA (13 ER in 55 IP).

He leads the Texas League in WHIP (0.82) and opponents’ batting average (.160), as well as innings pitched, while ranking second in ERA and tied for eighth in strikeouts (48).

The Naturals are in the midst of a six-game homestand against Corpus Christie. They are in fourth place in the Texas League North Division with a record of 23-24.