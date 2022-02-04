SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that they will be offering Promo Club Memberships for the upcoming 2022 season.

In a press release, the team states that Promo Club Memberships are only $99 and are available to all fans, but there are only a limited amount available. Promo Club members will receive a voucher for each commemorative giveaway item during the course of the season, a minimum of at least ten items during the year.

Fans will be able to avoid the hassle of giveaway lines as they can turn in their vouchers at Guest Services or at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office to receive their items at their convenience during the season. This year’s premium giveaways include a Replica Ring Giveaway, four bobbleheads including a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead and a Strike Fauxback Bobblehead, Naturals Double-A Central Championship Cap, Dri-Fit Championship T-Shirt, as well as multiple other t-shirt giveaways.

Promo Club Memberships are currently available online, but quantities are limited. Fans interested in becoming a member can visit www.nwanaturals.com for more details.

Naturals baseball will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) for Opening Night.