SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 10 for a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) at Arvest Ballpark.

According to a press release from the team, the series begins with the final Education Day Game of the year and features back-to-back fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday before concluding with a “Kids Eat Free” Family Sunday.

Tuesday, May 10 – Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 11:05 a.m. (Gates at 10 a.m.)

SWEPCO EDUCATION DAY GAME

EDUCATION DAY GAME – School groups consisting of students, teachers, and chaperones from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers also receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their trip to the ballpark. This is the second of two Education Days in 2022.

WEATHER DAY – The theme is weather and includes a pregame presentation.

RAWLINGS GOLD GLOVE AWARD CEREMONY – Second baseman Michael Massey will receive his 2021 Gold Glove Award from officials with Rawlings, the Royals, and the Texas League during a pregame ceremony.

Wednesday, May 11 – Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT – Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO – Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, May 12 – Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 p.m. (Gates at 6 p.m.)

VINNIE PASQUANTINO JERSEY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF FOGHORN’S ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™ WITH FACULTY APPRECIATION NIGHT PRESENTED BY GREAT CLIPS

VINNIE PASQUANTINO JERSEY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY – The first 500 fans through the main gates on Thursday night will receive a Northwest Arkansas Naturals Vinnie Pasquantino Jersey T-Shirt presented by Foghorn’s.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ – $2 16 oz. Drafts of Keystone Light courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

FACULTY APPRECIATION NIGHT – University and college faculty can enjoy $5 Dugout Premium tickets (maximum of 6 tickets) with proof of employment at the Arvest Ballpark Box office courtesy of Great Clips.

Friday, May 13 – Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 p.m. (Gates at 5:30 p.m.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY MINI BABYBEL® CHEESE

FIREWORKS FRIDAY – Fans will enjoy a spectacular postgame Fireworks show presented by Mini Babybel® Cheese, which is the first night of back-to-back fireworks shows at Arvest Ballpark.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT – POCOLA – Start the weekend off on Friday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola. Prior to the home game on Friday night, enjoy ‘Happy Hour’ specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, May 14 – Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:05 p.m. (Gates at 4:30 p.m.)

POSTGAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY GREENFIELD NATURAL MEAT CO.

FIREWORKS – Fans will be treated to a special Saturday edition of our post-game Fireworks show courtesy of Greenfield Natural Meat Co., the second of consecutive nights of fireworks shows at Arvest Ballpark.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT – POCOLA – Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy ‘Happy Hour’ drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

KIDS YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC – The Naturals will host a FREE Youth Baseball Clinic at Arvest Ballpark from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 and it is presented by D-BAT NW Arkansas. The youth baseball clinic is for children 6-12 years of age and includes baseball instruction from select Naturals’ players. Each registered participant will receive a FREE ticket to the 6:05 p.m. game. Registration is full for the event.

Sunday, May 15 – Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 p.m. (Gates at 1 p.m.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY NWA TOBACCO AND DRUG FREE FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

KIDS EAT FREE – Kids 12 & under EAT FREE on Sunday as kids will receive a voucher at the gates for a FREE Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc. Sunday’s home game is presented by NWA Tobacco and Drug Free.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS – Hot dogs are only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES – Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the 2:05 p.m. game against Wichita. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.