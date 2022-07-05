SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will continue their series against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Arvest Ballpark on Wednesday, July 6.

According to a press release from the team, the final five games of the matchup will feature daily food and drink specials, a Fireworks Friday, and a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday before a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday closes out the homestand.

Wednesday, July 6 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group. Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, July 7 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. Drafts of Keystone Light courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, July 7 is presented by Foghorn’s.

Friday, July 8 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:45 p.m.) Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola. Join in at Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy ‘Happy Hour’ specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party. Fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show courtesy of Lemi Shine.

Saturday, July 9 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.) The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead courtesy of Arvest. The current Royals star infielder and former 2021 Natural was named the Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America while earning Double-A Central All-Star honors at shortstop in addition to being named the league’s Top Major League Baseball Prospect. One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

Continue the weekend fun with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy ‘Happy Hour’ drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

Sunday, July 10 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.) Kids 12 & under eat free. Kids will receive a voucher as they enter the gates for a free hot dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., a 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc. Sunday’s game is presented by NWA Tobacco & Drug Free Coalition.

Hot dogs are only $1 at Arvest Ballpark on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. Kids get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the 2:05 p.m. series finale against Tulsa. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.