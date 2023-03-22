SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced they will host a free Arvest Ballpark VIP Access event on March 25 from noon until 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the Naturals, the VIP access areas include:

Ballpark Batting Cages Fans are encouraged to bring their own bats and helmets for the cages.

Speed Pitch on Concourse

Arvest Ballpark Train

Kids Playground

Guided Tours of Arvest Ballpark

The release says the outside activities will be available weather permitting.

According to the release, any fan that buys a ticket in-person on March 25 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be entered into a drawing to win a free suite rental and a first-pitch opportunity at a chosen suite game. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted by a Naturals representative the week of March 27 to schedule the outing.

According to the release, the team store and box office will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for fans to purchase merchandise or tickets for the upcoming season. The release says the Naturals Team Store will also be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1 in advance of Opening Day.

The 2023 Naturals will open the season at Arvest Ballpark on April 6 at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Midland Rockhounds.