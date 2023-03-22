SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced they will host a free Arvest Ballpark VIP Access event on March 25 from noon until 2 p.m.
According to a press release from the Naturals, the VIP access areas include:
- Ballpark Batting Cages
- Fans are encouraged to bring their own bats and helmets for the cages.
- Speed Pitch on Concourse
- Arvest Ballpark Train
- Kids Playground
- Guided Tours of Arvest Ballpark
The release says the outside activities will be available weather permitting.
According to the release, any fan that buys a ticket in-person on March 25 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be entered into a drawing to win a free suite rental and a first-pitch opportunity at a chosen suite game. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted by a Naturals representative the week of March 27 to schedule the outing.
According to the release, the team store and box office will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for fans to purchase merchandise or tickets for the upcoming season. The release says the Naturals Team Store will also be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1 in advance of Opening Day.
The 2023 Naturals will open the season at Arvest Ballpark on April 6 at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Midland Rockhounds.