SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be hosting a hiring event on March 9 along with Patina Restaurant Group for part-time and gameday employees.

According to a press release from the Naturals, the event will take place from 5:15-7:15 p.m. at the Northwest Health Community room in Arvest Ballpark.

The release says those attending are asked to enter on the south side of Arvest Ballpark to fill out an application prior to going to the Northwest Health Community Room.

According to the release, those unable to make the job fair can visit the administrative offices between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to fill out an application. Details on each positon can be found below. For more information, call (479) 927-4900.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

Kids Zone Attendant

Kids Zone Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely while having fun. The area includes four inflatables, a kid’s train, a mini-golf course, a speed pitch and a wiffle ball field.

Parking Attendants

Parking attendants are asked to process cash transactions and make change as needed.

Grounds Crew

The grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum of 50 lbs., and be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP

Concession Cashiers, Runners, and Servers

Serve fans in a fast and professional manner. Must be friendly, personable, and well-groomed.

Cooks

Preparing all food to the proper temperature and ensuring consistency of product. Capable of working fast.