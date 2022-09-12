SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will conclude the season by hosting the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark from Tuesday, September 13 through Sunday, September 18.

According to a press release from the team, the final homestand features daily food and beverage specials, a Fireworks Friday, Los Naturales with Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday night, and a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday on Unused Ticket Day with Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases for the season finale.

Tuesday, September 13 – Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

The final Tuesday night home game of the season is presented by NWA Food Bank. Fans can enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark. $5 Dugout Premium Tickets are available for Arvest Bank customers. The discount is for immediate family and there is a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

Wednesday, September 14 – Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group. Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino (Limited number of winners).

The Springdale School District will be hosting a pre-game back-to-school rally starting at 6:00 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark to unify the community with pre-game performances from bands, choirs, and spirit squads from local Springdale schools.

Thursday, September 15 – Naturals vs Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The final Thirsty Thursda of the year at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Cigna.

Friday, September 16 – Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:45 p.m.)

The last Fireworks Friday of the year is presented by SeaPak. The postgame show on Friday night is the first of back-to-back nights of fireworks during the last weekend of the season.

Begin the final weekend of the regular season with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola. Join in at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Friday night and enjoy Happy Hour specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal 9BBQ Sliders only served during the Bullpen Party).

Saturday, September 17 – Los Naturales vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Saturday night as “Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas” against the Frisco RoughRiders. This is the third of three designated games, which are part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” initiative.

Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas’ “Natural State” nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, “Los Naturales” will engage their Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating long-lasting memories.

Fans will be treated to the final fireworks show of the season following the 6:05 p.m. game against Frisco. It is the second night of back-to-back post-game fireworks shows at Arvest Ballpark. Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark (BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party).

Sunday, September 18 – Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Kids 12 & under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., a 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc. Hot dogs are only $1 for all fans on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

Any unused or unscanned ticket from the 2022 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for an equal value seating bowl ticket to the regular season finale. Kids of all ages get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark one last time following the season finale. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.