SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host their in-state rivals, the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners), for a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark beginning on Tuesday, June 14.

According to a press release, the homestand includes daily food and beverage deals and is highlighted by Growlin’ Chickens Weekend on Friday and Saturday night while the homestand finale will feature a Father’s Day T-Shirt Giveaway on a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday with a Post-Game Catch on the Field.

Tuesday, June 14 – Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville at every Tuesday night home game. $5 Dugout Premium Tickets are available for Arvest Customers, who must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. Discount is for immediate family and a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

The second Most Improved Student game features a pregame recognition and is presented by Crowder College. Each student that was nominated by his or her teacher receives two free game tickets and a Kansas City Royals Kids Zone pass to one of the three designated games during the 2022 season as well as a certificate to recognize their accomplishment.

Wednesday, June 15 – Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group. Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, June 16 – Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, June 16 is presented by Schuber Mitchell Homes, including $2 16 oz. Drafts of Keystone Light courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

Any unused ticket from the 2022 season can be exchanged in person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for an equal value seating bowl ticket to Thursday night’s game against the Travelers.

Friday, June 17 – Growlin’ Chickens vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:45 p.m.)

For two games this season, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will reprise their role as the Growlin’ Chickens. The first night of this transformation will take place at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, June 17 when the Growlin’ Chickens take on the Arkansas Travelers. The event features new Growlin’ Chickens jerseys and caps for the team as well as brand new merchandise in the Naturals Team Store. Fans will also notice new signage and flags located around Arvest Ballpark as we celebrate Growlin’ Chickens weekend. Features include:

Special appearances by Rooster and Hen, the stars of the new Poultry Derby Race at Arvest Ballpark.

Smoked chicken wings will be featured at the Bullpen Concession Stand down the first base line.

Fans will be treated to a spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by Farm Rich.

Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola.

Come to Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy “Happy Hour” specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

All Northwest Arkansas Growlin’ Chickens merchandise will be available to fans in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the Growlin’ Gear including caps, t-shirts, and jerseys.

Saturday, June 18 – Growlin’ Chickens vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

The Growlin’ Chickens fun continues on Saturday night as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play as the Northwest Arkansas Growlin’ Chickens for a final time this summer. The final Growlin’ Chickens event of the 2022 season is presented by the Arkansas Air National Guard and features the new jerseys and caps for the team as well as a bunch of brand-new merchandise in the Naturals Team Store.

Sunday, June 19 – Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

The first 500 dads in attendance will receive a Father’s Day Naturals T-shirt presented by Arkansas Beef Council when they enter the gates. The Naturals policy for fan giveaways during the 2022 season will be one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

Kids 12 & under eat free on Sunday. They will get a voucher for a free Hot Dog by Tyson Foods, Inc., a 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams by Mondelēz International, Inc. Fans can enjoy Hot Dogs for only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

Families are invited to play catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the game. Fans are encouraged to bring their gloves while the Naturals will be providing 300 baseballs for fans courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors for the post-game catch.

The Naturals are in the midst of a six-game road trip to Tulsa. They swept a double-header against the Drillers on June 9, winning 5-3 and 3-0.