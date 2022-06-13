SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ left-hander Anthony Veneziano was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his performance during the week of June 6 through June 12.

Veneziano’s recognition marks the league-best fifth weekly award for a Naturals player in 2022 and the third Pitcher of the Week award after left-hander Drew Parrish was honored in back-to-back weeks in May.

Veneziano, a native of Hackettstown, New Jersey, turned in one of the best starts of his professional career, throwing a 7-inning complete-game shutout against Tulsa at ONEOK Field in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 9. He held the Drillers to just three hits and a walk while striking out five on just 79 pitches.

He retired the final eight hitters he faced and 11 of the last 12, needing just five pitches for a 1-2-3 seventh inning to end the night. It was the Naturals’ first complete game of the season and just the second complete game shutout in the Texas League in 2022.

Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 10th Round of the 2019 Draft out of Coastal Carolina University, Veneziano is 2-4 this season with a 6.34 ERA (31 ER in 44.0 IP) across 11 appearances (10 starts) with 40 strikeouts. Across his last six outings, Veneziano’s 2.90 ERA (10 ER in 31.0 IP) ranks fifth in the Texas League, while his .212 opponents’ batting average places fourth.

This marks the 34th time in franchise history that a Naturals’ pitcher has won the Pitcher of the Week and the eighth time in franchise history the Naturals have had at least five weekly award winners in one season.