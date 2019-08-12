Naturals win on ‘Bark in the Ballpark’ night

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Naturals fans got to bring their furry friends with them to Arvest Ballpark on Sunday.

Owners and their pets showed up for the team’s last ‘Bark in the Ballpark’ event this season to support the Naturals as they played the Tulsa Drillers.

The dogs were able to stay cool thanks to provided shade and water bowls scattered throughout the park.

“Oh yes, we’ll keep her hydrated, but she does love any chance she can get to dress up and show off,” said Naturals fan Rochelle Renteria, whose dog Ciao Bella was in attendance at the game.

The animals also received treats at the park’s gates.

The Naturals beat the Drillers, 3-2.