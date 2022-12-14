ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A basketball superstar partners with Onyx Coffee Labs in Rogers.

Six-time NBA all-star Jimmy Butler is teaming up with Onyx for a specialty coffee.

Butler and his coffee brand BIGFACE have collaborated with Onyx to brew a gesha coffee from Colombia.

“It’s like super floral, kind of tea-like,” said Dakota Graff, director of coffee at Onyx Coffee Lab. “It’s more akin to tea than what you’d expect a coffee to be, but it’s really beautiful. Super sweet. We’re really excited about it.”

The coffee is available online. It costs $200 for an 8 oz. bag and a 12-ounce mug.