Strong, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A memorial ceremony was held on Saturday, July 29th, 2023 that honored two African American Civil War Veterans 158 years after their service. South Arkansas historical figure and Navy Ret. Carolyn Williams paid tribute to her great grandfathers, Private Daniel Tarlton Powell – Confederate Prisoner of War, and Private Wesley White – Declared Substitute in the Union Army.

A gripping tale of family divided serving different masters fighting the same war, Williams showcased artifacts from the war and shared heart-felt stories that her family endured during that time.

Attendees included legendary singer Coco York, guest speaker Rev. Jackson Iverson, LTC. Ret, and family members of Powell and White.

Let’s take a look at some behind-the-scenes footage of the memorial service.