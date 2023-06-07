EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Summertime is here, and many residents will be spending much of their time outdoors. That means snake encounters are likely as snake season reaches its peak. To some, snakes are terrifying unwanted guests. But the reality is snakes are actually vital to the ecosystem.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Laura Rogers spoke with us about why snake education is extremely important for the environment. Laura explained that some snakes are venomous, and not poisonous, a common mistake people say. Venom is injected while poison is ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

Six of the thirty-six species of snakes in Arkansas are considered venomous because they can inject toxins through their bite that can be medically significant if left untreated. These venomous snakes include five viper species: The western diamondback rattlesnake, timber rattlesnakes, pygmy rattlesnake, copperhead, and the cottonmouth. The sixth venomous snake is part of the elapid family; the coral snake.

SNAKES, EVEN VENOMOUS ONES, ARE EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THE ENVIRONMENT AND SHOULD BE GIVEN THEIR SPACE INSTEAD OF HARASSED OR KILLED. THESE CREATURES BRING A NATURAL BALANCE TO THE ECOSYSTEM AND SHOULD BE RESPECTED.