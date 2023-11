MIAMI, Fla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans to endorse Donald Trump for president on November 8, according to NBC News.

NBC News says Sanders will make the announcement at Trump’s rally near Miami. Trump will skip the Republican primary debate hosted on the same day as he did with the previous debates.

Sanders will be endorsing Trump over former Gov. Asa Hutchinson who has been running a campaign that has been highly critical of Trump.