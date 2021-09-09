NBC releases hype video for NFL Kickoff Season Opener

(WCMH) – Tonight the NFL’s 2021-22 season begins and NBC has released a hype video to celebrate.

Thursday night’s NFL Kickoff Season Opener begins at 7 p.m. on NBC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defending Super Bowl champions, will host the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The hype video heavily features the Buccaneers stadium mixed with quick cuts of fans from both teams and a clip of the Buccaneers cheerleaders. Tampa Bay’s quarterback, seven-ring owner, Tom Brady and the team’s linebacker Devin White are also clearly identified with shots of their names on their jerseys. Interspersed with the other visuals are the messages, “Get ready,” “It’s coming” and “Welcome back,” set to the instrumental intro of Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle.” The video dramatically ends just before the song’s vocals begin to create excitement to maximum effect.

There will be a total of 17 games per NFL team for the 2021-22 season. The regular season ends on Jan. 9, 2022, with the Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which NBC will broadcast on its network.

Previous to this video, NBC shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Sunday Night Football” open with “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” singer Carrie Underwood.

Watch tonight’s NFL Kickoff Season Opener at 7 p.m. on NBC4.