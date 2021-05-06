NCAA reaches a key moment as transgender laws multiply

FILE – A large flag is unfurled in the outfield before the second game of the best-of-three championship series between Florida and Oklahoma in the NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, in this Tuesday, June 6, 2017, file photo. The NCAA has reached a delicate moment: It must decide whether to punish states that have passed laws limiting the participation of transgender athletes by barring them from hosting its softball and baseball tournaments. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The NCAA has reached a delicate moment: It must decide whether to punish states that have passed laws limiting the participation of transgender athletes.

The NCAA is close to selecting host sites for its softball and baseball tournaments. The NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement supporting transgender participation.

The board said it would monitor legislation. Whether it will put regional tournaments in states with transgender sports limits is a question being closely watched in places like Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.