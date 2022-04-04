FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The founder of the Fayetteville-based National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) just returned from a meeting with INTERPOL specialists to address the increasing sex abuse and exploitation of children online.

This was the 38th operational meeting of the INTERPOL Specialist Group on Crimes Against Children (SGCAC) in Lyon, France. Their goal was to collaborate global efforts and technical solutions to combat online child sexual abuse.

Washington County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Metcalf was invited to participate in the conference. There were 97 additional participants from 54 countries.

NCPTF, a non-profit, offers resources to law enforcement organizations focusing on human trafficking, child exploitation and missing persons cases.

Metcalf was the only person who attended the SGCAC due to ongoing COVID restrictions.

Last September, the special prosecutor, who oversees certain technology involving child exploitation, went to Budapest to train and teach international law enforcement officers about ways to tackle internet crimes against children. “Going to France by invitation for the meeting was a bit connected of the work I did in Budapest … this was the first INTERPOL invitation,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf gives credit for the agency’s recognition to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett.

“The importance of taking responsibility for cases outside of our jurisdiction, when it comes to crimes against children and the internet, is possible because of Durrett. He has allowed this type of collaboration to grow. He’s taken this in the direction few people would, and has allowed me to do work that has helped children around the world”

NCPTF will work on a case until we can hand it off to an agency with jurisdiction.

“It’s more powerful to work [beyond jurisdictions] and reach out to other agencies to then continue the work of curtailing child predators by using technology,” Metcalf said. “For example, there are crimes committed by a child predator in the U.S. and the victims may be in another country.”

In 2022, NCPTF has handled more than 500 cases here and around the world.