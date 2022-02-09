SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Neal’s Cafe was recently inducted into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame after operating for over 70 years with the same family owners.

The restaurant strives for southern style food with old-fashioned home cooking, serving everyone from “construction workers to billionaires.”

“When you come to Neal’s you’re gonna get fed. If you leave hungry, it’s your own fault,” said the current owner.

Patrons describe the restaurant as feeling like home, similar to going to your grandmother’s house on Sunday for a family meal.

One customer said it has the best fried chicken he’s ever had in a restaurant.

The pies are a hit, too, as patrons often order them, one saying “oh gosh I’m going back for the pies” and them being “second to none.”

“A lot of people have said, ‘why don’t you cut back on your servings or cut back on your portions?’ It’s just not something we’re going to do,” the owner said. “My great grandmother wanted to make sure people had plenty to eat when they came here. so we still carry on that tradition.”

Customers said they are glad to see Neal’s finally make it into the Hall of Fame, after being left out year after year.

The only thing they’re worried about now is getting a table for it being so busy.