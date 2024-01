FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 2,000 are without power throughout Northwest Arkansas, according to poweroutage.US.

Madison County is reporting over 700 without power, nearly all Carroll Electric customers, as of 9:15 a.m.

As of 9:05 a.m., 1,468 customers are without power in Washington County, over 800 being Ozarks Valley Electric customers.

Another 500 are without power in Benton County and around 100 more in Crawford County.

