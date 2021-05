FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According PowerOutage.us, nearly 20,000 customers have lost power due to storms that rolled through the River Valley on Monday.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric says nearly 10,000 of its customers are without power in Crawford and Sebastian counties.

More than 8,000 have lost power in Crawford County. More than 9,800 are without power in Sebastian County.