Nearly 50% of Americans won’t have their holiday shopping complete by the national shipping cutoff this Friday, survey finds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo packages move down a conveyor system were they are directed to the proper shipping area at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. Amazon said Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, that it will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a recent survey by Groupon, nearly half of Americans won’t have their holiday shopping complete by the national shipping cutoff date this Friday.

Over half of respondents plan on giving experiences more now than compared to before the pandemic began.

Other data in the survey includes the following:

  • Nearly eight in 10 (78%) respondents are concerned about supply chain shortages and shipping delays this holiday season.
  • The majority of respondents (55%) plan to do more holiday shopping this year than last year.
  • Vacations are the top experience people like to be given across the board, with tickets to a live event, spa related experiences, theme park tickets and cooking classes rounding out the top five.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play