Nearly 50% of Americans won’t have their holiday shopping complete by the national shipping cutoff this Friday, survey finds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a recent survey by Groupon, nearly half of Americans won’t have their holiday shopping complete by the national shipping cutoff date this Friday.
Over half of respondents plan on giving experiences more now than compared to before the pandemic began.
Other data in the survey includes the following:
- Nearly eight in 10 (78%) respondents are concerned about supply chain shortages and shipping delays this holiday season.
- The majority of respondents (55%) plan to do more holiday shopping this year than last year.
- Vacations are the top experience people like to be given across the board, with tickets to a live event, spa related experiences, theme park tickets and cooking classes rounding out the top five.