Nearly 50 test positive for COVID-19 at the Washington County jail

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a bit over two weeks, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) medical provider, Karas Correctional Health, tested/swabbed 755 personnel and detainees for COVID-19.

Of the 755, 40 detainees and nine employees tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-seven detainees were housed “in quarantined blocks and three were housed in the general population,” according to a WCSO Facebook post.

Twenty-eight positive detainees are held in the detention center — all are quarantined — and are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Detainees with symptoms are being monitored by the Karas Correctional Health staff.

Those staff members and 40 others who were in direct contact with the positives were also quarantined, according to the WCSO Facebook post.

WCSO is working with the Arkansas Department of Health to provide ongoing surveillance to identify any new positives and/or exposures.  

The WCSO shared a video about “a day in the life of a detention officer” during the pandemic.

The last time the Arkansas Department of Health reported COVID-19 cases for congregate settings in Washington County and Benton County jails was in August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers