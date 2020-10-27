Nearly 50 test positive for COVID-19 at the Washington County jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a bit over two weeks, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) medical provider, Karas Correctional Health, tested/swabbed 755 personnel and detainees for COVID-19.

Of the 755, 40 detainees and nine employees tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-seven detainees were housed “in quarantined blocks and three were housed in the general population,” according to a WCSO Facebook post.

Twenty-eight positive detainees are held in the detention center — all are quarantined — and are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Detainees with symptoms are being monitored by the Karas Correctional Health staff.

Those staff members and 40 others who were in direct contact with the positives were also quarantined, according to the WCSO Facebook post.

WCSO is working with the Arkansas Department of Health to provide ongoing surveillance to identify any new positives and/or exposures.

The WCSO shared a video about “a day in the life of a detention officer” during the pandemic.

The last time the Arkansas Department of Health reported COVID-19 cases for congregate settings in Washington County and Benton County jails was in August.