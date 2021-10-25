Nearly 63% of Americans to travel over holidays, survey shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 63% of Americans age 18 or older will travel for at least one holiday this year, according to a new survey. That is a 37% increase in holiday travel compared to last year’s results.

The survey conducted by The Vacationer included 1,092 American adults over the age of 18 and was conducted online, according to Eric Jones, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey. For the survey, the holiday season consists of Thanksgiving and late December holidays.

Expected travel by holiday is:

  • 15.19% for Thanksgiving Only
  • 20.22% for Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa Only
  • 27.17% for Both Thanksgiving and either Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa

One in three American adults are unwilling to celebrate the holidays with unvaccinated people regardless of a negative test, according to the survey. Another 20.4% of American adults will celebrate with unvaccinated people if they have received a negative test. Only 46.66% of people will celebrate the holidays with unvaccinated Americans regardless of if they take a COVID-19 test beforehand.

Nearly 43% feel more comfortable traveling this holiday season than last year, while more than one in three people will take part in a virtual holiday celebration this year.

You can view the entire survey here.

