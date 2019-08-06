KNWA

News

He is out on bond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Axel Meier

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is accused of holding a neighbor at gunpoint during a dispute about a dog.

Axel Meier is facing felony aggravated assault with a fire arm and possession of a firearm by certain person, misdemeanor failure to appear and two warrants.

A neighbor told police Meier pointed a .38 caliber pistol at him — and pulled back the slide — during an argument about a barking dog, an arrest report states.

Meier told police he was mad because the neighbor kicked dirt and threw rocks at his dog, the report states.

Police said Meier is a convicted felony. By law can’t possess a gun.

He also had two warrants out for his arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss