‘Nerve-wracking’: Tennessee toddler gets stuck in antique wooden barrel

News

by: Josh Breslow/WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews were able to free a toddler who got stuck inside a wooden barrel over the weekend.

Kelly Strubing said her 2-year-old son, Dorian, somehow got trapped inside the antique barrel while visiting his grandparents Saturday.

She and her husband drove Dorian to a hospital emergency room, where Strubing said X-rays were taken to determine where the boy’s feet, knees and hips were.

  • (Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)
  • (Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)
  • (Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)
  • (Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)
  • (Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)

With his head, shoulders and arms sticking out of the top to of the barrel, Dorian held onto a teddy bear during the ordeal.

The Portland Fire Department and Sumner County Emergency Medical Services worked with hospital staff to free the boy, using a power saw to cut away part of the bottom of the barrel.

Strubing said screwdrivers were also used to chip away at the wood until there was a hole big enough for Dorian’s feet to fit through.

Once his legs were straightened, crews were able to pull Dorian out of the top of the barrel.

The 2-year-old was not injured, according to his mother, and he celebrated with an orange popsicle.

“It was certainly nerve-wracking, but now that he’s safe we all are getting a good laugh from it,” Strubing explained.

After the ordeal was over, Strubing said she asked the first responders who helped with the rescue to sign the wooden barrel, which now serves as reminder of Dorian’s first-ever trip to the ER.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers