Netflix is testing a crackdown on password sharing

About 33 percent of all Netflix users share their password with at least one other person, according to research firm Magid.

by: Alex Sherman, CNBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Netflix has never made a big deal about password-sharing, but a new test suggests the company may be reconsidering.

Netflix is trying out a new policy with some customers, prompting certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren’t watching with the subscriber.

The message reads: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” Streaming entertainment news website The Streamable first reported about the trial.

According to a spokesman, Netflix tries “hundreds” of tests a year with select customers. The trial may not lead to a larger crackdown around password sharing. The test could be applied for account security as well as sharing passwords.

