(NEXSTAR) – As many rushed to tune into a live event on Netflix Sunday night, they faced an unfortunate message: “We’re having trouble playting this title right now.”

The streaming giant appeared to have technical issues with its “Live Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” which was set to air live at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday. As viewers rushed to tune in, reports of problems with Netlix began filing in on Downdetector, a site that relies on user reports and social media posts.

Thousands reported issues with “video streaming,” though only the live event appeared to be impacted.

Twitter users also began commenting on the apparent issues.

“Don’t tell me Netflix crashed…..” one user wrote.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Netflix posted to Twitter that the show would be delayed, writing “Love is … late” and that the “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” would begin at 7:15 p.m. CT.

As of 7:20 p.m., users were still reportedly unable to tune into the series finale.

Netflix streamed its first live event, Chris Rock’s comedy special, “Selective Outrage,” last month.