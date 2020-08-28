New 25-acre park coming to Bentonville near Osage Creek Elementary

News

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 25-acre park called 28th Street Park design is now underway.

The park will be on Southwest 28th Street, east of Osage Creek Elementary School, and will be part of the city’s looped trail system.

The park will include a regulation-size cricket field and practice field.

There also will be two pavilions near an open-space area, a playground and a splash park with a water slide.

A 2½-acre dog park also is planned. The dog park will be in an area with mature trees, and also near a creek that the dogs will have access to.

