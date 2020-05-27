New app aims to help find missing people

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new app in Washington County is helping keep kids safe.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office app now includes information on sex offenders, missing children and missing persons cases.

The Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the state attorney general and the Morgan Nick Foundatino to collect all of the data.

Sheriff Tim Helder said this can help get information out quickly during an emergency.

“Time is of the essence. So working with them and getting that information to our app immediately and then out to our subscribers, we feel like, could potentially help us recover some of these children,” Helder said.

The app also has a feature that can tell you where all of the registered sex offenders are within a five mile radius of your phone.