SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will have an app that will allow people to order groceries online.

The NWA Food Bank is collaborating with OrderAhead, a click-and-collect online grocery ordering system powered by Feeding America.

“We are all about removing barriers and connecting more people facing hunger to nutritious food. Rolling out a new platform like OrderAhead will help us fulfill our mission and makes life a little more convenient for our neighbors,” said Julie Damer, Director of Marketing at the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “Right now, we are testing it with a couple of agency partners and are hoping to get it up and running by the end of November with at least 3-4 agencies.“

How does it work?

People will be able to access the platform from a smartphone or computer to place orders for

groceries from select agency partners, then pick up their orders like they would a pickup order at a local grocery store, the news release said.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, There are more than 70,000 food insecure in the Northwest Arkansas region, including Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.