FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Tourism has launched a new Arkansas Golf Trail Passport for golfers to enhance their golf experience.

According to a press release, the free digital passport has been created for use on mobile devices and gives access to rewards and discounts at participating golf courses across Arkansas. The mobile exclusive passport is instantly delivered via text and email and is ready to use immediately—there are no apps to download.

The pass can be saved to a phone home screen for easy one-tap access. When visiting a participating course, simply show the pass to a staff member to redeem available discounts.

Passholders can check themselves in at each of the participating stops to access rewards by selecting the “Check-In” button at the bottom of the venue’s listing when arriving at a course. Passholders must be within a certain distance of the location for validation and the venue may only be checked into once.

Check-in rewards include a $10 gift card for visiting three locations, a $100 gift card for visiting nine locations and entry into a $1,000 sweepstakes for visiting all 12 locations.

Participating courses in the Arkansas Golf Trail Passport program include:

Bella Vista Country Club

Big Creek Golf & Country Club

Eagle Crest Golf Course

Glenwood Country Club

Hot Springs Country Club

Hot Springs Village Isabella Golf Course

Mountain Ranch Golf Club

Red Apple Inn & Country Club

Sage Meadows Country Club and Golf Course

Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club

Tannenbaum Golf Club

The Ridges at Village Creek

For more details on the Arkansas Golf Trail Passport, visit www.arkansas.com/golftrail.