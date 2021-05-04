New Arkansas laws involve COVID-19 vaccines, masks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
US-Virus Outbreak-Viral Questions-Two Masks

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has new legislation regarding COVID-19.

Act 1030 prohibits state and local authorities from using a vaccine passport or documentation that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

This becomes law July 27, and it does not impact businesses which can still make their own decisions on whether to require vaccines.

Act 1002 bans local governments from mandating face masks although businesses still can. This also takes effect July 27.

Act 977 prohibits the state from mandating COVID-19 vaccines. It’ll remain in effect two years after FDA approval for the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers