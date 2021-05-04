New Arkansas laws involve COVID-19 vaccines, masks

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has new legislation regarding COVID-19.

Act 1030 prohibits state and local authorities from using a vaccine passport or documentation that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

This becomes law July 27, and it does not impact businesses which can still make their own decisions on whether to require vaccines.

Act 1002 bans local governments from mandating face masks although businesses still can. This also takes effect July 27.

Act 977 prohibits the state from mandating COVID-19 vaccines. It’ll remain in effect two years after FDA approval for the vaccines.