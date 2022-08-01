FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new website has launched providing people in Arkansas with easy access to reliable information about birth control and where to get it.

According to a press release, ArkansasBirthControl.org is committed to “helping users decide if, when, and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child.” The site was created and is run by Power to Decide, a non-profit organization based in Washington, DC.

Features of the website include:

Detailed information on the full range of FDA-approved methods of contraception, including frequently asked questions about methods, cost, and a simple overview of how to use methods.

A tool that allows users to compare methods of birth control side-by-side for attributes such as effectiveness, side effects, and STI prevention.

A comprehensive, interactive health center database that allows users to enter their location or zip code to find health centers near them as well as the services and methods available at each health center.

Information on the availability of birth control that can be delivered to the homes of Arkansas residents.

“Birth control gives individuals the power to make their own plans, on their own schedule, and on their own terms,” said Power to Decide Senior Director of Content Bill Albert. “Our hope is that ArkansasBirthControl.org will provide users with the information they need to make the best decisions about their own lives.”

A digital promotional campaign will help promote the site.