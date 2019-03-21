New Attraction Coming at Ride the Ducks Branson Location

A new experience is coming to Branson and taking the place of the Ride the Ducks Branson.

Ripley Entertainment released the following statement:

“Branson Ride The Ducks have been an important part of the Branson community for 47 years. We are deeply appreciative of the support we have received.

Due to the ongoing investigations into the tragedy last summer, Branson Ride The Ducks will not operate this season. Our building and property are a gateway to the economic engine of this community, however, and we want to ensure it continues to contribute during the upcoming season.

To do so, we will be offering an all-new visitor experience at this location. Branson Top Ops will be a patriotic-themed experience offering an interactive outdoor maze, indoor laser tag, and other adventures.

Ten percent of all proceeds for the 2019 season, with a minimum amount of $100,000, will be donated to First Responders, specifically to Local Police, Fire Department, and EMS, who put their lives on the line to make the Branson community a safer place to live, work, and play.

In addition, all First Responders and Military will be offered discounted admission at Branson Top Ops.

More information about the attraction is coming soon, and look forward to working with the community to bring this new attraction to Branson.

For the latest information, please visit www.BransonTopOps.com.”