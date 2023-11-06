FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new baseball franchise will bring a team to play in Fort Smith in 2024.

According to a press release, the newly established Mid-America League invites the public to the U.S. Marshal’s Museum for the announcement of all the news regarding its Fort Smith team on November 13.

The release says Fort Smith will be one of six markets in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

The league says it will contract with collegiate players from all NCAA divisions, NAIA and junior college programs with each team also leaving roster spots open for noncollege players who are looking to further their careers.

According to the release, the league will schedule 68 games between late May and early August. There will be 34 games at home and 34 away games.